Bayonne, NJ, cop charged as toll cheat – owes $50k

A Bayonne police officer is accused of being a toll cheat.

Officer Jeffrey Veloz allegedly used a mechanical device to shield his license plate, avoiding more than $50,000 in tolls at the Bayonne bridge.

The Jersey Journal is quoting multiple law enforcement sources to detail the violations and Veloz' arrest by police on Staten Island by police working for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

There are reports Veloz has been suspended, pending the outcome of legal matters. He remains free pending arraignment.

Port Authority Police did confirm the arrest, but are sharing no details. Bayonne officials are also not commenting.

New Jersey and the Port Authority have been cracking down on toll cheats in recent years.

A number of vehicles have been caught using devices or coatings to obscure license plates.

In May, Port Authority Police busted the driver of a BMW that had a device installed to conceal his license plate. They found he owed $25,000 in unpaid tolls and fines.

Periodically, toll agencies will release their Top 10 toll cheats. The majority are often commercial businesses trying to avoid the expense of tolls, but there are always a few commuters listed owing tens of thousands in unpaid tolls.

In New Jersey, chronic violators can face the suspension of their driver's license and/or registration.

It is also possible that, in some cases, a driver could face criminal charges.

A Gloucester City man was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 for theft of services after police say he evaded tolls on Delaware River bridges more than 200 times.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

