BMW ‘toll cheat’ nabbed at NJ tunnel owes nearly $25K

JERSEY CITY — Another toll evasion bust. This one, at the Holland Tunnel.

On Tuesday, May 17 just after 7 a.m., a Port Authority police officer noticed the driver of a black BMW, with no front license plate, use a mechanical device to cover the rear license plate as it passed the cashless toll booth on the New Jersey side of the tunnel.

Police arrested the driver, 40-year-old Quintin T. White, of Brooklyn. It turns out this is not the first time the vehicle has been part of a crime. Further investigation found that the vehicle is a persistent toll violator.

White was charged with theft of services, tampering with public records or information, and burglar’s tools. He was also issued four summonses for having unclear plates, being unlicensed, toll evasion, and having a learner’s permit.

The Port Authority also reported the vehicle is not event registered to White, but rather to someone else. The registered owner showed non-payment at various Port Authority crossings tolls.

The registered owner owes $1,320 in tolls and fees as a result of 20 known unpaid violations. The owner also owes the MTA $22,831, as well.

However, they say that even though the vehicle is registered to another person, White drives the car regularly and is responsible for the owed tolls and fees owed.

