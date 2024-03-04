NJ high school teacher charged with punching girl in head

🔺 NJ teacher accused of punching girl in head

🔺 Man on administrative leave

🔺 Teacher was trying to break up student fight

BAYONNE — A teacher has been accused of punching a girl in the head while trying to help break up a fight at Bayonne High School.

Joseph Mingoia, of Bayonne, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

Canva Canva loading...

The 68-year-old math teacher has been on administrative leave since an incident at school on Jan. 22, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Investigators found that two students had been involved in a fight on school property. As multiple staff members tried to stop the fight, Mingoia punched a female juvenile in the head.

After his arrest, Mingoia was released pending his first court appearance, which was scheduled for March 22.

Bayonne High School serves 2,656 students in grades 9 through 12.

Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom