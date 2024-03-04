NJ high school teacher charged with punching girl in head
BAYONNE — A teacher has been accused of punching a girl in the head while trying to help break up a fight at Bayonne High School.
Joseph Mingoia, of Bayonne, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.
The 68-year-old math teacher has been on administrative leave since an incident at school on Jan. 22, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Investigators found that two students had been involved in a fight on school property. As multiple staff members tried to stop the fight, Mingoia punched a female juvenile in the head.
After his arrest, Mingoia was released pending his first court appearance, which was scheduled for March 22.
Bayonne High School serves 2,656 students in grades 9 through 12.
