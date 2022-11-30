Barstool’s Portnoy gives a New Jersey bar pie an 8.2 rating

I’m beginning to think Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, spends as much time in New Jersey as I do, and I live here.

He’s out with another batch of his “one bite” pizza reviews and one New Jersey bar got a pretty high score for its pizza. Before I get to that, however, first I have to recognize that he reviewed another legendary New Jersey pizzeria, Kate and Al’s in the Columbus Flea Market.

After complaining that he didn’t know where he was or exactly what the Columbus Flea Market is, he ate a slice and took points off since it had been sitting around and scored it a 7.4; not bad, but not in legendary territory.

The high score went to the Grant Street Café in Dumont, which he praised for its look and its lightness; also he liked the undercarriage and the thinness, comparing it to another New Jersey institution, Pete and Elda’s.

He drew a crowd while he complimented the “almost perfect amount of grease.” His fans gathered around and called out scores to him as high as 9.5 (which he quickly dismissed), as he declared that it was a “great great bar pie.”

The final judgement: well if you read the headline you already know; he gave it an 8.2….very high as he was obviously very pleased at what the Grant Street Café served him.

Apparently Barstool is very popular in Dumont as fans were lined up to high five him.

Here’s the complete review:

