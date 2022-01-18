It’s a tried and true scam and it has worked again. An elderly Barnegat woman was conned to the tune of $8,000 by a couple of scumbags.

The con is a familiar one: the woman got a phone call by a scammer claiming to be her grandson. He told her that he had been in a car accident and someone in the other car had been injured, so he had been arrested. Of course, he needed money to get out of jail and that she would be contacted by an attorney.

According to APP.com, a man then called the woman claiming to be the attorney and told the unsuspecting woman that it would take $8,000 to get her grandson out of jail. The woman fell for it.

Authorities say that two men came and met the victim where the money was handed over.

The woman realized that she had been scammed when relatives told her that her grandson was not in jail.

There are two suspects: Jorge Peguero-Mendez, 34, and Richard Quinones-Perez, 24, both of the Bronx, were each charged on Jan. 6 with theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft by deception, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office announced.

They also said that the fraud had been recently attempted in Hopewell Township as well as in Nassau County, New York.

The OCPO is asking that anyone who thinks that they might have been scammed by the duo or who knows of their whereabouts should contact the Barnegat Police at 609-698-5000.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

