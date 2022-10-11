New Jersey is home to many hidden oddities, and Morristown, an unsuspecting laundromat, offers more than just a place to wash your delicates.

Located at 4 Dehart St. in Morristown, The Laundromat is a hidden bar that poses with a conventional storefront.

When you first arrive, you will notice an odd sign for a laundromat that looks a lot like a marquee, but you go in, and it has washers and dryers putting on a mask for the bar to hide behind.

To enter the speakeasy, you must go through disguised doors that look like washer and dryer combos at the end of the hall. The doors lead downstairs and into a beautiful underground bar.

Designed with rustic charm, this sleek, modern bar offers an inviting atmosphere with a vast drink selection from craft beers to creative cocktails.

This speakeasy’s magic does not stop there. There is soulful live music daily, usually soft jazz, blues, and funk. Then on Wednesdays, open-mic nights are for aspiring singer-songwriters, poets, and comedians.

Check out their social media for a complete look at the bar, cocktails, and live shows. Facebook is the best place to see what live shows are coming. Instagram is a great way to see their crafted cocktails. Then check out Yelp to see how much the community loves them.

If you go

This speakeasy, which requires patrons to be at least 23 years old, is the perfect place for a more sophisticated and classy bar experience.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 4 Dehart St., Morristown, New Jersey 07460.

