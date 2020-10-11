Ballot drop boxes in NJ for the 2020 Election: a complete list

There are four ways that registered New Jersey voters can deliver a mail-in ballot for the 2020 General Election.

The completed ballot can be mailed in, deposited into a secure ballot drop box within the voter’s home county, brought to their respective county board of elections, or handed to a poll worker on Election Day.

More than 320 secure ballot drop boxes have been added statewide, as listed below, in addition to mail boxes, county board of election offices and polling places on Nov. 3.

Ballots are being picked up every day by election officials, and each drop box is under video surveillance, according to state election officials.

Other than mail-in ballots, votes cast in the 2020 General Election in NJ will be done by paper, provisional ballots at this year's polling places, which may be consolidated from prior elections. NJ voters with disabilities still will be able to use ADA-accessible machines.

Secure drop boxes are either already standing or planned for the following locations:

-Absecon Municipal Hall, 500 Mill Road, Absecon

-Atlantic City 1333 Atlantic Avenue (between City Hall and County Office Building)

-Brigantine Municipal Hall, 1417 W Brigantine Blvd.

-Buena Vista Township Municipal Hall, 890 Harding Highway

-Egg Harbor Township Municipal Hall, 3515 Bargaintown Rd.

-Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave.

-Galloway Township Municipal Hall, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Rd.,

-Hamilton Township Historic Court House Complex, 5901 Main Street, Mays Landing

-Hammonton Municipal Hall, 100 Central Ave.

-Northfield Municipal Hall, 100 Shore Rd.

-Pleasantville Municipal Hall, 18 North First Street

-Somers Point Municipal Hall, 1 West New Jersey Ave.

-Ventnor Municipal Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave.

-Bergenfield Borough Hall, 198 North Washington Avenue (toward back entrance)

-Demarest Borough Hall, 118 Serpentine Road

-Englewood City Hall, 2-10 North Van Brunt Street

-Fair Lawn Borough Hall, 8-01 Fair Lawn Avenue (toward back of building)

-Fort Lee Community Center, 1355 Inwood Terrace/Anderson Avenue Circular Drive

-Bergen County Administration Building, One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack

-Hasbrouck Heights Borough Hall, 320 Boulevard

-Hillsdale Borough Hall Parking Lot, 380 Hillsdale Avenue

-North Arlington Borough Hall, 214 Ridge Road

-Oakland Borough Hall, One Municipal Plaza (across from Library)

-Old Tappan Borough Hall, 227 Old Tappan Road

-Paramus Borough Hall, 1 Jockish Square (outside main entrance)

-Ramsey Library, 30 Wyckoff Avenue (Rear of Library)

-Ridgewood Village Hall, 131 North Maple Avenue

-Ridgefield Community Center, 725 Slocum Avenue

-Rutherford Borough Hall, 176 Park Avenue

-Teaneck Municipal Building, 818 Teaneck Road (North Entrance)

-Wyckoff Municipal Building, 340 Franklin Avenue

-Burlington Township Municipal Building, 851 Old York Road

-Chesterfield Township Municipal Building, 300 Bordentown Chesterfield Rd

-Cinnaminson Municipal Building, 1621 Riverton Road

-Evesham Township Municipal Building, 984 Tuckerton Road

-Lumberton Township Municipal Building, 35 Municipal Drive

-Mansfield Municipal Building, 3135 Route 206 South

-Maple Shade Municipal Building, 200 Stiles Ave

-Medford Township Public Safety Building, 91 Union Street

-Moorestown Town Hall, 111 W 2nd Street

-Burlington County Board of Elections Office, 50 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly

-Mount Laurel Municipal Building, 100 Mount Laurel Road

-Pemberton Community Library, 16 Broadway Street

-Willingboro Township Municipal Complex, 1 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

-Audubon Borough Municipal Building, 606 W. Nicholson Rd.

-Berlin Twp. Municipal Building, 135 Route 73 South, West Berlin

-Camden County Administration Building, 600 Market Street, Camden (Market Street entrance)

-Camden Co. College-Rohrer Campus (Rear of Parking Lot), 1889 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill

-Cherry Hill Municipal Building, 820 Mercer Street

-Gloucester Twp. Municipal Building, 1261 Chews Landing Road, Clementon

-Haddon Township Municipal Building, 135 Haddon Ave.

-Lindenwold Municipal Building, 15 N. White Horse Pike

-Pennsauken Municipal Building, 5605 N. Crescent Blvd.

-Runnemede Municipal Building, 24 N. Black Horse Pike

-Voorhees Municipal Building, 2400 Voorhees Town Center

-Chesilhurst Municipal Building, 201 Grant Avenue, Waterford Works

-Winslow Township Municipal Building, 125 South Rt. 73

-Cape May County Clerk’s Office, 7 North Main Street, Cape May Court House

-Cape May Municipal Hall, 643 Washington Street, Cape May

-Lower Township Public Safety Building (court entrance), Cape May County Airport Complex, Erma

-Ocean City Municipal Hall, 861 Asbury Avenue

-Cape May County Public Works Building, 536 Woodbine-Ocean View Road, Oceanview

-Upper Township Municipal Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg

-Sea Isle City Branch Cape May County Library, 4800 Central Avenue, Sea Isle

-Stone Harbor Branch Cape May County Library, 9516 2nd Avenue, Stone Harbor

-Lower Township Municipal Hall, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas

-Martin Luther King Center, 207 W Main Street, Whitesboro

-Wildwood Municipal Hall, 4400 New Jersey Avenue

-Bridgeton City Hall, 181 East Commerce Street

-Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce Street, Bridgeton

-Deerfield Municipal Building, 736 Landis Avenue, Bridgeton

-Hopewell Municipal Building, 590 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton

-Maurice River Municipal Building, 590 Main Street, Leesburg

-Millville Municipal Building, 12 South High Street

-Commercial Township Municipal Building, 1768 Main Street, Port Norris

-Upper Deerfield Municipal Building, 1325 Highway 77, Seabrook

-CCTEC, 3400 College Drive, Vineland

-Vineland City Hall, 640 East Wood Street

-Cumberland County Division of Social Services, 275 North Delsea Drive, Vineland

-Belleville Police Department/Town Hall 152 Washington Ave. (Parking Lot Entrance)

-Bloomfield Firehouse #3, 124 East Passaic Avenue

-Caldwell Town Hall, 1 Provost Square

-Essex County Department of Public Works, 99 West Bradford Ave., Cedar Grove

-East Orange City Hall, 44 City Hall Plaza

-Essex Fells Municipal Bldg, 255 Roseland Ave. (rear of building)

-Fairfield Police Department (front), 230 Fairfield Rd.

-Glen Ridge Municipal Bldg., 825 Bloomfield Ave.

-Irvington Town Hall/Police Department, 1 Civic Square

-Livingston Town Hall, 357 S. Livingston Ave.

-Maplewood Police & Court Bldg., 1618 Springfield Ave.

-Millburn Town Hall, 375 Millburn Ave.

-Montclair Municipal Bldg., 205 Claremont Ave.

-North Caldwell Borough Hall, 141 Gould Ave.

-Newark City Hall, 920 Broad St. (Green Street side)

-Newark Hall of Records 465 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd (in front of building)

-Nutley Town Hall, 1 Kennedy Dr.

-Freddie Polhill Law & Justice Complex, 29 Park St., Orange

-Roseland Police Station, 15 Harrison Ave.

-South Orange Firehouse 56, Sloan Street (at the gazebo)

-Verona Civic Center, 600 Bloomfield Ave.

-West Caldwell Municipal Bldg., 30 Clinton Rd.

-South Mountain Recreation Complex (by Parking Deck), 560 Northfield Ave., West Orange

-West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main Street

-Gloucester County Complex Complex, 1200 N Delsea Drive, Clayton

-Deptford Municipal Building, 1011 Cooper Street

-Franklin Municipal Building, 1571 Delsea Drive, Franklinville

-Glassboro Municipal Building, 1 S. Main Street

-Mantua Municipal Building, 401 Main St.

-Harrison Township Municipal Building, 114 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

-Paulsboro Municipal Building, 1211 Delaware Street

-Gloucester County Division Of Social Services, 400 Holly Dell Dr., Sewell

-Woolwich Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive, Swedesboro

-Washington Township Municipal Building, 523 Egg Harbor Rd., Turnersville

-West Deptford Office of Elections, 550 Grove Rd.

-Monroe Municipal Building, 125 Virginia Ave, Williamstown

-Gloucester County Admin Building, 2 S Broad St., Woodbury

-Bayonne City Hall, 630 Avenue C

-East Newark Municipal Building, 34 Sherman Ave.

-Guttenberg Town Hall, 6066 Park Avenue

-Harrison Town Hall, 318 Harrison Avenue (Police Department entrance on Cleveland Avenue)

-Hoboken City Hall, 94 Washington St. (Newark Street location)

-Earl Morgan Library (A Ward), 1841 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City

-St. Peters University (B Ward), Corner of Montgomery Street and John F. Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City

-Hudson County Plaza (C Ward), 257 Cornelison Avenue (corner of Academy St. and Cornelison), Jersey City

-Jersey City North District Police Headquarters (D Ward), 282 Central Avenue

-Jersey City City Hall (E Ward), 280 Grove St.

-Jersey City City Hall Annex: (F Ward), 1 Jackson Square

-Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Avenue

-North Bergen Town Hall, 4233 John F. Kennedy Blvd. (Municipal Chambers entrance)

-Secaucus Town Hall, 1203 Paterson Plank Rd.

-Union City City Hall, 3715 Palisade Ave.

-Weehawken Municipal Building, 400 Park Ave.

-West New York Town Hall, 428 60th St.

-Annandale Public Safety Building, 1370 RT. 31 No.

-Tewksbury Township Municipal Building, 169 Old Turnpike Rd., Califon

-North Branch County Library, 65 Halstead St., Clinton

-Hunterdon County Clerk - Hall of Records, 71 Main St., Flemington

-Hunterdon County Public Library, 314 Rt 12, Bldg. 3, Flemington

-Glen Gardner Municipal Building, 83 Main St.

-Lebanon Township Municipal Building, 530 West Hill Road, Glen Gardner

-Union Township Municipal Building, 140 Perryville Rd., Hampton

-Phillip J Pittore Justice Center, 25 S. Union St., Lambertville

-Holland Township Municipal Building, 61 Church Rd., Millford

-Franklin Township Municipal Building, 202 Sidney Rd, Pittstown

-Readington Township Municipal Building, 508 Rt 523,Whitehouse Station

-East Windsor Police Station, 80 One Mile Road

-Ewing Municipal Building, 2 Jake Garzio Drive (In Front)

-Hamilton Golf/Call Center, 5 Justice Samuel A. Alito Way

-Hamilton Municipal Building, 2090 Greenwood Avenue (Right side of building)

-Nottingham Firehouse, 200 Mercer Street (Right side of building), Hamilton Square

-Hightstown Firehouse #1, 140 N. Main Street (Front of building)

-Lawrence Municipal Building, 2207 Lawrenceville Rd. (Rt 206) (North side, Right side of the Municipal Building)

-Princeton Municipal Building, 400 Witherspoon St. (Front of building facing Witherspoon St.)

-Robbinsville Municipal Building, 2298 NJ-33 (In back parking lot)

-Hopewell Township Administration Building, 201 Washington Crossing Pennington Rd. (at the intersection of Scotch Road), Titusville

-Trenton Courthouse Annex, 209 S. Broad Street (in front)

-Trenton City Hall, 319 E. State Street (Rear of the building, near City Clerk’s Office)

-Henry J. Austin Center, 321 N. Warren St. (Corner of Tucker)

-Trenton Central, 400 Chambers Street (across from McDonald’s)

-West Windsor Municipal Complex, 271 Clarksville Rd. (Between Municipal building and the Senior Center)

-Thomas Deverin Community Center, 100 Cooke Avenue, Carteret (vestibule of the building)

-Cranbury Police Department, 1 Logan Drive (In front of police station)

-Dunellen Public Library, 100 New Market Rd. ( sidewalk near entrance to library)

-East Brunswick Municipal Complex, 1 Civic Drive (between parking lot and Complex Building; by police the entrance)

-Edison Municipal Complex, 100 Municipal Boulevard (outside Complex entrance under awning)

-North Edison Library, 777 Grove Ave, Edison

-Middlesex County College – College Center, 2600 Woodbridge Avenue, Edison

-Helmetta Borough Hall, 51 Main Street (In front of borough hall)

-Highland Park Borough Hall, 221 South Fifth Avenue (In front of borough hall)

-Jamesburg Municipal Complex, 131 Perrineville Road (within the parking lot, in the Safe Zone)

-Metuchen Municipal Complex, 500 Main Street Drop (in back of parking lot)

-Middlesex Borough Hall, 1200 Mountain Ave. (In the rear of town hall)

-Milltown Municipal Complex, 39 Washington Avenue (at side entrance accessible from the parking lot)

-Monroe Township Library, 4 Municipal Plaza (Right of the entrance to the library)

-Middlesex County Administration Building, 75 Bayard Street, New Brunswick

-The Yard at Rutgers University, 40 College Ave, New Brunswick

-North Brunswick Township Hall, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick (In front of town hall)

-Old Bridge Township Municipal Complex, 1 Old Bridge Plaza (on sidewalk in front of municipal building)

-Perth Amboy Public Safety Complex, 361 New Brunswick Ave (closer to police station entrance)

-Piscataway Municipal Complex, 455 Hoes Lane (on walkway between municipal building and police station)

-Westergard Library, 20 Murray Avenue, Piscataway

-Plainsboro Municipal Complex, 641 Plainsboro Road (in front of stairs to Municipal Building)

-Sayreville Borough Hall, 167 Main Street (behind building, on sidewalk)

-South Amboy Train Station, 137 N. Broadway (on curb in front of station across from town hall)

-South Brunswick Municipal Building, 540 Ridge Road

-South Brunswick Community Center (Woodlot Park) 124 New Road, Monmouth Junction

-South Plainfield Borough Hall, 2480 Plainfield Avenue (Rear of municipal building)

-South River Administration Building 48 Washington Street (In front of administration building)

-Spotswood Municipal Building, 77 Summerhill Rd. (in front of town hall)

-Woodbridge Municipal Building, 1 Main Street (curbside, along north side of main entrance stairs)

-Aberdeen Municipal Building, 1 Aberdeen Square

-Allentown Borough Hall, 8 North Main Street

-Asbury Park City Hall, 1 Municipal Plaza, City Council Chambers (Bangs Avenue Entrance)

-Belmar Municipal Building, 601 Main Street

-Eatontown Borough Municipal Building, 47 Broad Street (rear entrance)

-Freehold Board of Elections Office, 300 Halls Mill Road (side entrance)

-Hazlet Agency – NJ Motor Vehicle Commission, 1374 Highway 36 (Airport Plaza)

-Howell Township Municipal Building, 4567 Route 9 North (rear entrance)

-Long Branch City Hall, 344 Broadway

-Manalapan Township Municipal Building, 120 County Road 522

-Middletown Municipal Building, 1 Kings Highway

-Croydon Hall, 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo (Middletown)

-Neptune Township Municipal Building, 25 Neptune Boulevard (Liberty Entrance)

-Ocean Township Town Hall, 399 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst

-Red Bank Borough Municipal Building, 90 Monmouth Street

-Rumson Borough Hall, 80 East River Road

-Wall Township Municipal Building, 2700 Allaire Road

-Mount Olive Municipal Building, 204 Flanders/Drakestown, Budd Lake (Parking Lot Entrance)

-Chester Township Municipal Building, 1 Parker Road (Parking Lot by Clothing Drop Box)

-Denville Municipal Building, 1 St. Mary’s Place (Outside Main Entrance)

-Long Hill Town Hall, 915 Valley Road, Gillette (Side Entrance)

-Kinnelon Borough Town Hall, 130 Kinnelon Road (Parking Lot – Back Entrance)

-Roxbury Township Town Hall, 1715 Route 46, Ledgewood (Outside Main Entrance)

-Madison Public Safety Complex, 62 Kings Road (Commuter Parking Lot 3)

-Mendham Boro Police Department, 3 Cold Hill Rd, South (Outside Front Entrance)

-Montville Municipal Building, 195 Changebridge Road (In Front of Building)

-Morris County Administration & Records Bldg., 10 Court Street, Morristown (Outside Front)

-Jefferson Municipal Building, 1033 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge (Outside Main Entrance)

-Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Blvd (Outside Main Entrance)

-Randolph Municipal Building, 502 Millbrook Avenue (Outside Main Entrance)

-Rockaway Township Municipal Building, 65 Mount Hope Road (Outside Police Department)

-Wharton Municipal Building, 10 Robert Street (Outside Main Entrance)

-Dover Municipal Building, 37 North Sussex St (Front of Building) To be installed around 10/12

-Brick Municipal Building, 401 Chambers Bridge Rd. (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 112 Burr Street, Barnegat (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 126 Beachwood Blvd., Beachwood (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 30 Station Road, Berkeley/Bayville Section (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 2 Jackson Drive, Jackson (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 10 E Lacey Road, Lacey (by the entrance)

-OC Northern Resource Center, 225 4th Street, Lakewood (by the entrance)

-Upper Shores Library, 112 Jersey City Avenue, Lavallette (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor (by the entrance)

-OC Southern Resource Center, 179 South Main Street, Manahawkin (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 21 Colonial Drive, Manchester (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 400 Lacey Rd., Manchester/Whiting Section

-Ocean County Library, 834 Beaver Dam Rd., Point Borough (entrance off Beaver Dam Road)

-LBI Library, 217 S Central Ave., Surf City (by the entrance)

-Ocean County Library, 101 Washington St., Toms River (outside of Mancini Room)

-OC Parking Garage, Madison Ave., Toms River (3rd floor of parking garage)

-PIC Building, 1959 U.S. 9, Toms River (by front entrance)

-Bloomingdale Borough Hall, 101 Hamburg Turnpike (Back Entrance)

-Clifton Municipal Complex, 900 Clifton Avenue (Front Entrance next to tax drop box)

-Clifton Community Rec Center, 1232 Main Avenue (sidewalk in front of building)

-Haledon Municipal Building, 510 Belmont Ave. (outside Front Door)

-Hawthorne Borough Hall, 445 Lafayette Ave. (Parking Lot Entrance)

-Little Falls Municipal Building, 225 Main Street (outside near Police Station)

-North Haledon Municipal Building, 103 Overlook Ave. (Main Entrance)

-Passaic Municipal Complex, 330 Passaic Street (Front Entrance)

-Passaic County Administration Building, Paterson (Corner of Clark Street and De Grasse Street)

-St. Joseph’s Hospital, 703 Main St, Paterson (Visitor's Entrance Door)

-Pompton Lakes Municipal Building, 25 Lenox Ave. (Back Entrance)

-Prospect Park Municipal Building, 106 Brown Ave (North 10th Street side)

-Ringwood Municipal Complex, 60 Margaret King Ave. (Front Entrance)

-Totowa Municipal Building, 537 Totowa Road (Front Entrance)

-Wanaque Municipal Building, 579 Ringwood Ave (Front Entrance)

-Wayne Municipal Complex, 475 Valley Road (Walkway to Front Entrance)

-Corrados Shopping Center, 201 Berdan Avenue, Wayne (front of true Value Hardware & Garden Center)

-West Milford Municipal Building, 1480 Union Valley Road (Front Entrance)

-Woodland Park Municipal Building, 5 Brophy Lane (Front Entrance)

-Carneys Point Municipal Building, 303 Harding Way

-Mannington Twp. Hall, 491 Rt. 45

-Pennsville Municipal Building, 90 North Broadway

-Pilesgrove Municipal Building, 1180 Rt. 40

-Pittsgrove Municipal Building, 989 Centerton Rd.

To be added in October:

-Alloway Municipal Building, 49 S Greenwich St. (near wheelchair ramp - front of building)

-Elsinboro Municipal Building, 619 Salem Ft-Elfsborg Rd., Salem (near drive through)

-Lower Alloways Creek Municipal Building, 507 Locust Island Rd., Hancocks Bridge (outside main entrance)

-Oldmans Municipal Building, 40 Freed Rd. (in front of main entrance)

-Quinton Municipal Building, 885 Quinton Rd. (in front of main entrance)

-Upper Pittsgrove Municipal Building, 431 Route 77, Elmer (in front of main entrance)

-Bedminster Township Municipal Building, 1 Miller Lane

-Bernards Municipal Building, 1 Collyer Lane

-Bernardsville Borough Hall, 166 Mine Brook Road

-Bound Brook Borough Hall, 230 Hamilton Street

-Branchburg Township Municipal Building, 1077 Route 202

-Bridgewater Municipal Building, 100 Commons Way

-Franklin Municipal Building, 475 Demott Lane

-Hillsborough Township Municipal Building, 379 South Branch Road

-Manville Borough Municipal Building, 325 North Main Street

-Montgomery Township Municipal Building, 2261 Route 206

-North Plainfield Community Center, 614 Greenbrook Road

-Somerville Administration Building, 20 Grove Street

-Warren Township Municipal Building, 46 Mountain Boulevard

-Andover Borough Municipal Building, 137 Main Street

-Andover Township Municipal Building, 134 Newton Sparta Rd, Newton

-Frankford Township Municipal Building, 151 Route 206, Augusta

-Franklin Borough Municipal Building, 46 Main St

-Fredon Township Civic Center, 436 Route 94

-Hardyston Township Municipal Building, 149 Wheatsworth Rd.

-Hopatcong Borough Municipal Building, 111 River Styx Rd.

-Montague Township Municipal Building, 277 Clove Rd.

-Newton Municipal Building, 39 Trinity St.

-Sandyston Township Municipal Building, 133 Route 645

-Sparta Township Municipal Building, 65 Main St.

-Vernon Township Municipal Building, 21 Church St.

-Wantage Township Municipal Building, 888 Route 23S

-Snyder Avenue Park, 240 Snyder Avenue, Berkeley Heights

-Clark Recreation Center, 430 Westfield Avenue

-Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue

-Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth

-Fanwood Memorial Library, 5 Forest Road

-Garwood Public Library, 411 Third Avenue

-Hillside Senior Center, 265 Hollywood Avenue

-Kenilworth Recreation Center, 575 Boulevard

-Raymond Wood Bauer Promenade, 400 North Wood Avenue, Linden

-Mountainside Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road

-New Providence Memorial Library, 377 Elkwood Avenue

-Plainfield Municipal Building Parking Lot, 515 Watchung Avenue

-Rahway Recreation Center, 275 East Milton Avenue

-Roselle Public Library, 104 West Fourth Avenue

-Union County EMS Building, 535 Laurel Avenue, Roselle Park

-Scotch Plains Public Library, 1927 Bartle Avenue

-Chisholm Recreation Center, 100 South Springfield Avenue, Springfield

-Summit Chestnut Street Parking Lot (Adjacent to Fire Department) 406 Broad Street

-Union Township Municipal Building Rear Entrance, 1976 Morris Avenue

-Westfield Fraser Building, 300 North Avenue East

-Winfield Park Mutual Housing Building, Wavecrest Avenue

-Union County Board of Elections, 271 North Broad Street, Elizabeth

-Allamuchy Municipal Building, 292 Alphano Road

-Belvidere Municipal Building, 691 Water Street

-Blairstown Municipal Building, 106 Route 94

-Franklin Municipal Building, 2093 Route 57, Broadway

-Knowlton Municipal Building, 628 Route 94, Columbia

-Hackettstown Municipal Building, 215 Stiger Street

-Hope Municipal Building, 407 Hope-Great Meadows Road

-Lopatcong Municipal Building, 232 South Third St., Philipsburg

-Philipsburg Public Works Building, 441 Heckman St.

-Mansfield Municipal Building, 100 Port Murray Road, Port Murray

-Washington Township Municipal Building, 211 Route 31 North

