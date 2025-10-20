This is an outrage, and cueballs among us need to rise up at this bald injustice!

I just found out that a special movie screening is taking place today, Oct. 20, for the new Emma Stone film “Bugonia.” In it, her character’s head is shaved bald early in the film, and she stays that way.

It’s a dark comedy about two conspiracy-obsessed guys kidnapping the high-powered CEO of a pharmaceutical company (Stone), convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth. Oh, that old plot?

Special Promotional Screening

Already a comically weird premise, they’re promoting the film in a weird way. A special screening of the film is for bald people only. No exceptions.

Crazier still, if you aren’t bald and yet want to be there for the screening, they will have barbers on site to shave your head. Yes, if you want in, you have that option.

Will this be an audience mostly full of men? Shaving your head is socially far easier for a man to do than a woman, even though that’s not really fair.

But where is this special screening being held? At the Culver Theater in Culver City, California at 6:00pm West Coast time. You knew New Jersey had to get dissed somehow, as we always do.

Emma Stone, Bald Bugonia via youtube screengrab loading...

It's Not Fair

Finally, something for bald folks, and they hold it 3,000 miles away? Feels…meant. After all, did you know that New Jersey, along with New York and Connecticut, are the states most worried about being bald? That’s according to a study by innerbody.com released this year. In fact, New Jersey ranks number one for hair loss concern.

You’d think with all this anxiety, movie makers could maybe hold the bald screening here. Finally, give back a bit to our beleaguered bald community. But noooooooo.

Further, guess which state ranks among the lowest for being concerned with their baldness? Yep. California.

By age 25, one in four men experiences thinning to balding hair. By age 50, it is 85%. So while it’s certainly thinning, I’m lucky I still have most of mine.