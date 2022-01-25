Bald eagle pictures taken by photographers all over New Jersey
They're the most patriotic of all the birds and they're returning to New Jersey!
The Bald Eagle, once driven out by the DDT coming from those mosquito trucks we used to chase as kids on our bicycles trying to breathe in the white smoke emanating from the trucks, is now back with almost 250 nesting pairs, 225 active which means they're laying eggs.
So where are these pairs? On Monday night, we spent an hour talking about all the different places in New Jersey where people have spotted these majestic birds.
When you see one, your breath is taken by their beauty and as one listener put it, he was so overwhelmed he achieved "Patriotgasm" whatever that means.
So if you're looking to find a bald eagle in New Jersey, here are some places where you can check out. We also thank our listeners who sent in their shots on the NJ1015 app.
Let's start with the Eagle Cam from Dukes Farm in Hillsborough where you can see them live.
Candice Cummings Burke
Swimming River Reservoir in Lincroft. Photo by Mike Burke
Brian Gallagher
Eagle on my hunting camera and trail camera
Jamie from Hopewell Township
Osprey got chased off by a bald eagle on a Mercer County lake in 2020.
Steve Glowzenski
I'm an NJ National Guard helicopter pilot, was flying out over the pines a few days back and this caught my eye.
Paul in High Bridge
I zoomed into these Eagles over the south branch of the Raritan River in Clinton Township.
Rodger from Millville
Bald Eagles can be found along the Maurice River in Cumberland County
Bob Lehman
See them all the time in West Deptford out towards the Delaware River. Huge beautiful birds
Mark Lemma
Flying over near Florence/Roebling. Big nest along the tracks of the river line Bordentown.
Mark Maher
Many along the Raritan River in Neshanic Station, NJ. Local neighbor posted this young eagle over the weekend.
Tom Zola
Nesting in power line towers in Lambertville and at Lake Assunpink
Stephanie Moore
Seen many! Most I’ve seen Burlington county. I’ve seen the same eagle in Marlton for probably 10 years now- always around the same exact spot on Evesboro-Medford Road. I will always pull over and watch! Such an awesome & freeing view!
Dan Perrini
South River
Mark Montgomery
There's a pair that nest at the Cape May canal. I have seen one there. Didn't get a picture.
Tom Jordan
Corson’s Inlet State Park between Ocean City and Strathmere
