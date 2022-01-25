Bald eagle pictures taken by photographers all over New Jersey

They're the most patriotic of all the birds and they're returning to New Jersey!

The Bald Eagle, once driven out by the DDT coming from those mosquito trucks we used to chase as kids on our bicycles trying to breathe in the white smoke emanating from the trucks, is now back with almost 250 nesting pairs, 225 active which means they're laying eggs.

So where are these pairs? On Monday night, we spent an hour talking about all the different places in New Jersey where people have spotted these majestic birds.

When you see one, your breath is taken by their beauty and as one listener put it, he was so overwhelmed he achieved "Patriotgasm" whatever that means.

So if you're looking to find a bald eagle in New Jersey, here are some places where you can check out. We also thank our listeners who sent in their shots on the NJ1015 app.

Let's start with the Eagle Cam from Dukes Farm in Hillsborough where you can see them live.

Candice Cummings Burke

Swimming River Reservoir in Lincroft. Photo by Mike Burke

Photo by Mike Burke Photo by Mike Burke loading...

Brian Gallagher

Eagle on my hunting camera and trail camera

Photo from Brian Gallagher Photo from Brian Gallagher loading...

Jamie from Hopewell Township

Osprey got chased off by a bald eagle on a Mercer County lake in 2020.

Photo from Jamie from Hopewell Photo from Jamie from Hopewell loading...

Steve Glowzenski

I'm an NJ National Guard helicopter pilot, was flying out over the pines a few days back and this caught my eye.

Photo from Steve Glowzenski Photo from Steve Glowzenski loading...

Paul in High Bridge

I zoomed into these Eagles over the south branch of the Raritan River in Clinton Township.

Photo from Paul in High Bridge Photo from Paul in High Bridge loading...

Rodger from Millville

Bald Eagles can be found along the Maurice River in Cumberland County

Mathew Schwartz Unsplash Photo Mathew Schwartz Unsplash Photo loading...

Bob Lehman

See them all the time in West Deptford out towards the Delaware River. Huge beautiful birds

Ray Hennessy Unsplash Photo Ray Hennessy Unsplash Photo loading...

Mark Lemma

Flying over near Florence/Roebling. Big nest along the tracks of the river line Bordentown.

Ingo Doerrie Unsplash Photo Ingo Doerrie Unsplash Photo loading...

Mark Maher

Many along the Raritan River in Neshanic Station, NJ. Local neighbor posted this young eagle over the weekend.

Photo Courtesy of Mark Maher Photo Courtesy of Mark Maher loading...

Tom Zola

Nesting in power line towers in Lambertville and at Lake Assunpink

Harald Hofer Unsplash Photo Harald Hofer Unsplash Photo loading...

Stephanie Moore

Seen many! Most I’ve seen Burlington county. I’ve seen the same eagle in Marlton for probably 10 years now- always around the same exact spot on Evesboro-Medford Road. I will always pull over and watch! Such an awesome & freeing view!

Mark Olsen Unsplash Photo Mark Olsen Unsplash Photo loading...

Dan Perrini

South River

Erin Testone Unsplash Photo Erin Testone Unsplash Photo loading...

Mark Montgomery

There's a pair that nest at the Cape May canal. I have seen one there. Didn't get a picture.

Joshua J. Cotten Unsplash Photo Joshua J. Cotten Unsplash Photo loading...

Tom Jordan

Corson’s Inlet State Park between Ocean City and Strathmere

Dulcey Lima Unsplash Photo Dulcey Lima Unsplash Photo loading...

