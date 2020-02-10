Backstreet Boys for Valentine’s gift? Tickets on sale Friday

The Backstreet Boys just announced an extension of their DNA World Tour which will bring them to the Garden State, and tickets go on sale Friday. Is the takeaway nothing says love like an aging boy band? 10 am Valentines Day, Friday February 14th the mad rush beings for a July 13 stop at PNC Banks Arts Center in Holmdel then a July 16 performance at BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

Actually I probably shouldn't make fun of them considering last year their DNA album hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Surprising for a 90’s act.

So listen up "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)," "Quit Playing Games" if you "Want It That Way" and score those tickets!

More from New Jersey 101.5