Have you ever seen the movie “Very Bad Things” by any chance?

It was a 1998 dark comedy starring Christian Slater and Cameron Diaz about a bachelor party gone very, very wrong.

Let’s just say, guys, it’s not the 1950s, and you don’t have to prove you’re a man by hiring a prostitute for your big night.

And if you do, try not to accidentally kill her. Didn’t think I had to write that one down for ya!

Real-life bachelor parties have evolved (mercifully, imho) into things like camping trips, music festivals, or golf outings.

Which is why I was a bit surprised to see the criteria for a study into which states are best and worst for the celebration.

The study was done by SportsMillions and they looked at factors like several clubs and bars, the price of beer, the number of casinos, etc.. Things that just feel like cliches at this point.

Bachelor parties in New Jersey

At least they spared us several escorts per 100k population.

Now if any of it is based on price (spoiler: it is), isn’t New Jersey always going to be deemed somewhat not great for a bachelor party because of expense? But in a million years would you ever guess Jersey would rank 50th?

Yes, New Jersey came in dead last. The study says we are the absolute worst state to have a bachelor's party.

Oh, I’m sorry, boys, did Wisconsin sound somehow more fun? Well, guess what. Wisconsin came in number one best state for bachelor parties.

Seriously?

You expect me to believe there’s more of a good time to be had there than here? Sure, you’re going to pay more here for a hotel room, a taxi, and a beer.

But we have Atlantic City if that’s what you want, or great concert venues, beaches, boardwalks, insanely terrific restaurants, mountains, you name it, we have it.

What does Wisconsin have? A couple of bars and some ice fishing?

This isn’t so much about bachelor parties as it is another slap in the face for the Garden State. Maybe I’m too much of a homer Jersey girl, but I refuse to believe a celebration in Wisconsin could be more fun than one here in Jersey.

Iowa, Delaware, Nebraska, Utah. Places that in no universe are more fun than New Jersey. Yet they all beat us.

Every state beat us.

Fine, go have your bachelor's party in Mississippi. Just don’t be surprised if a smart Jersey bride rethinks the whole thing if you’re that dumb.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

