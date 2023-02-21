👶 About 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSoBee Simply Plant-Based infant formula are being recalled due to a possible bacteria cross-contamination

👶 The cans of powdered formula were manufactured between Aug. and Sept. 2022

👶 The cans have a March 1, 2024 sell-by date

Check your baby’s formula!

Formula manufacturer, Reckitt has announced that it is recalling two select batches of Enfamil ProSoBee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to the possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria.

The recall, which involves about 145,000 cans, is being conducted out an abundance of caution, as all products distributed that went through excessive testing, tested negative for the bacteria.

While this is an isolated situation, the cause of the issue was linked to a material from a third party and it has taken all appropriate corrective actions including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier, the company said.

The formula containers were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022, and distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

The batches in question have a use-by-date of March 1, 2024, along with the codes ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ and a UPC code of 300871214415.

Enfamil formula recall (Photo Credit: USFDA) Enfamil formula recall (Photo Credit: USFDA) loading...

No illnesses or adverse effects have been reported but consumers who purchased ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula should either throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), getting sick from Cronobacter is rare, but infections in infants can be deadly. Cronobacter infections in infants less than 12 months old are often linked to powdered infant formula.

Anyone with questions can contact the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at 1-800-479-0551 or by mail at consumer.relations@rb.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

