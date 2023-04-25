Axe throwing, ice cream at the shore — more NJ small businesses to visit

We had a real mix of businesses participating in the calls for Small Business Monday this week. From chiropractic to financial planning to sweets, Jersey has it all!

If you have a business that you'd like me to shine a spotlight on and alert our largest in-the-state audience, fill out the "Small Business Monday" form on the site or on the free NJ 101.5 app.

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Half of all employees in the Garden State work for one of New Jersey's small businesses. If you're looking for a chiropractor or a food truck, always check our small business listings first to help out the great folks that are the foundation of our local communities.

Here's a list from this week:

Puharic and Associates in Manalapan

Bart & Company Barber Shop in Stirling

Wandering Sweets in Point Pleasant

Stumpy's Hatchet House in Greenbrook

Maximum Wellness Rehabilitation Center in Toms River

