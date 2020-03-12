Awesome airshow coming to Wildwood

As of right now, the Wildwood Airshow will be held June 5-7 at the Wildwood on the Wildwood beach. According to the event's website, the event features an F/A-18H Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration (TACDEMO). The demonstration “is designed to highlight the mobility, versatility, and power of the F/A-18F.”

There will also be a jump by the U.S. Para-Commandos. They are composed of Special Operations forces and they “may jump flags, smoke, sparklers, or a combination of each into the event.”

Jason Flood will perform in his modified Pitts S1S, Scott Francis will perform aerobatics in his MXS, and Bill Stein in his Zivko Edge 540. The event is free, but there are upgraded ticket packages available with amenities such as food, shaded seating and private restrooms. Tickets are available here.

