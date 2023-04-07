Beloved Jersey Shore bakery set to close after summer season

🎂After 74 years, a popular Jersey Shore bakery is closing after summer

AVALON — Another beloved New Jersey business will shut its doors forever after the upcoming summer season.

Kohler’s Bakery in Avalon took to Facebook to announce its plans to close after 74 years in business.

In a message posted on the bakery's Facebook page on April 5, owner Colleen Quinn-Maxwell explained that the business is closing when a "lease agreement was unable to be met."

Kohler’s, located at 2709 Dune Drive, opened in 1949.

Quinn-Maxwell acknowledged in her Facebook post that the news will be met with shock for many of the bakery's customers.

“While I’m sure this is a shock to many, it comes with the opportunity to make the most of your memories with us for one last summer on the corner of Dune Drive. We look forward to seeing you this summer for one more summer season and having you enjoy all of your Kohler’s Bakery favorites,” Quinn-Maxwell said.

In the Facebook post, Quinn-Maxwell said she has been proud to be a businesswoman carrying on the 74-year tradition of Kohler’s Bakery. She shared that she starting working at the bakery in 1992, selling the Philadelphia Inquirer outside on the bakery's porch.

“I loved greeting customers and having the sweet smells of the baked goods drift out the door with each person who walked in. I never knew back then all that I would love about this bakery being a part of it as an employee and then as an owner,” wrote Quinn-Maxwell.

In her post, Quinn-Maxwell shared some of the bakery's accomplishments during her time as owner.

"In 17 years of owning KOHLER’S I have had over 100 amazing employees, sold millions of products, been featured on local and National news and won numerous best of the best awards," Quinn-Maxwell wrote.

Kohler's Bakery is expected to close after the summer season but an exact date has not yet been announced.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

