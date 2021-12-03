Autistic New Jersey man finds Tik Tok fame

During the pandemic, New Jersey singer/songwriter Cory Singer decided to give Tik Tok a try, and the results were impressive to say the least. He now has 400,000 followers and over 11 million “likes” for his videos.

One of the unique things about Cory, however, is that he’s on the Autism Spectrum, and he incorporates that fact into his performances.

Cory told Tap Into South Plainfield that he wanted to share his journey with people, “We have so many people speaking for the autism community instead of letting people from the community speak for ourselves,” said Singer. “Who better to learn from than the people who experienced having it? And I’ve never heard of someone writing about a disability like autism and putting it in a form of a song.”

He tries to bring understanding through music and videos to help people with autism and their families navigate an often confusing world, and letting them know that they’re not alone.

He told Tap Into South Plainfield that the response has been overwhelming, “I get a lot of messages from a lot of people, and also people on the autism spectrum saying it’s cool to see someone like me succeeding out there despite having autism and a disability,” said Singer.

Cory is promoting his latest single, “Somebody’s Heart”, a song he says pretty much wrote itself, with the melody coming right away and then the lyrics “flowed out.”

You can find out more about Cory and listen to his music at his website.

Or you can follow him on TikTok.

