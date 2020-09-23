Authorities looking for woman who dropped off cats… at the SPCA

It seems there's almost an all points bulletin out for a woman who dropped off 20 cats at the Monmouth County SPCA. She left four cages containing 20 cats at the door of the agency after hours early last Saturday morning with a note stating that their caretaker died. Now on the surface you'd think why didn't she just go in during hours and drop off the cats.

Well according to many of our callers, it's not that easy. You could be asked for your credit card for any expenses the SPCA might incur for the care of the cats. They may not have room for all those cats and turn her away. So what is her alternative? She could just release the cats into the woods and drive off or drop them off at an agency that takes care of animals, without dealing with the paperwork and/or obligations.

We discussed the situation on our show for two hours, and plenty of people had their opinions of the situation. One woman from Pennsylvania said it would have been easy for her to just drop them off and sign a "surrender" form and be done with it. Many ensuing callers said that is not how it works. So, she could have just opened the door to her car at an isolated park or parking lot and let them go, or do what she did. For doing what she did, she is a wanted woman.

The chief of humane law enforcement of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is asking for any information on the identity of this person and she faces charges. So this sends a clear message. If you find yourself in the care of 20 cats that you can't or don't want to take care of, you'd be better off dumping them than trying to go through the "proper channels," or it will cost you one way or another.

With all of the animal lovers in our state, myself included, many people feel badly for the cats and want to see them cared for properly. But there are also many out there, for whatever reason, will vilify this woman and want her head on a platter. That's how the social media mob works these days. You have a passion for something. Someone does something you think is horrible. You want them punished to the fullest extent!

The woman was obviously in a tough spot and did not want to abandon the cats, so she did, albeit in a sneaky way, what she thought was the most humane thing that she could do. They SPCA has video of her in a mask, like everyone else these days, and the color and exact make and model of her car. Her plates were covered up, but "they have a few leads" and are trying to find her. How about trying to find homes for these cats and putting a clear message out to the public that if you find yourself stuck with 20 cats, there is an easy and legal option for you.

