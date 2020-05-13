Even cats in NJ are masking up for online meetings during COVID-19

Yes, we are following CDC recommendations for social distancing, staying at home, wearing masks and gloves, and all the rest. And it’s not like we are taking all this stuff lightly.

But if you’re as tired of the masks as we are, you’ll enjoy these cats who are taking it seriously, too.

My friend Paul, who works for our favorite news program, Chasing News will Bill Spadea (whoever THAT is!!!), either has a little bit too much time on his hands or he’s also enjoying the lighter side of all of these COVID-19 requirements by having his cats get into the act as well.

As you can see in his photo below, even our furry friends enjoy participating in Instagram live every now and then!

Photo from Paul Porowski

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

