Attention, NJ travelers: You could get paid to visit Buc-ee’s

Looking for some buck-ees? (Yes, that was an admittedly bad pun) Then you should consider entering this contest!

Maybe I was living under a rock but I hadn’t heard about Buc-ee’s until this year.

It’s a huge chain of stores and gas stations, known for its massive store with goodies like beaver nuggets (bags of puffed corn), a wall of jerky, brisket sandwiches, fudge, and so much more.

Are you intrigued?

What if I told you that you could win money for visiting their many locations?

Now I have your curiosity.

Buc-ee’s is launching a Summer Road Trip Challenge.

Here’s how they described it in their press release:

This summer, we’re launching the Buc-ee's Summer Road Trip Challenge, inviting one lucky participant (and their guests) to embark on an epic road trip across the country. Their mission? To visit Buc-ee's locations across the United States and rate their experience along the way.

The winner will receive a travel stipend of $1,000 to cover gas and lodging expenses throughout their journey, as well as a $1,000 Buc-ee's gift card.

The lucky winner will visit five Buc-ee’s locations and rate the following factors:

1️⃣ Food

2️⃣ Merchandise

3️⃣ Bathrooms

4️⃣ Prices

5️⃣ Crowdedness

6️⃣ Staff friendliness

I bet my colleagues, Jen Ursillo and Eric Potts, would have liked to know about this promotion before they travelled to a Buc-ee's in South Carolina and back in under 24 hours (though according to Jen, the trip was definitely worth it).

You can read her full recap of the road trip here, maybe it'll convince you to consider applying for this contest.

For anyone who is interested in entering the Summer Road Trip Challenge, here is where you can apply. Applications close on July 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT).

Bring me back some beaver nuggets!

