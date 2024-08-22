Attention, coffee lovers! Starbucks in making its return to Willingboro, NJ

There ain’t no rest for New Jerseyans, which is why we need our fix of caffeine.

I’m sure Willingboro residents were upset to see their Starbucks location in the Willingboro Town Center close down about a decade and a half ago, but they’ll soon have another chance to get their tall, grande, or venti coffee drink of choice.

A new Starbucks will be open near to the old location, now found near Salon Duo, Pizza Hut, and other businesses.

According to the Courier Post,

Plans call for a drive-thru Starbucks restaurant of about 2,676 square feet with a 13-vehicle stacking capacity and a second retail building of approximately 1,980 square feet.

The shop is expected to have somewhere between 20 and 25 employees.

Proposed hours, as of writing this, are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you’re in the area and aren’t patient enough to wait until the official opening (no official date has been given) before you get your pumpkin spice latte fix, there are other locations close by.

Per the Courier Post,

Another Starbucks is located four miles away from the Willingboro Town Center site, down Route 130 in Delran in addition to another about five miles away in Burlington Township along Route 541.

Some drinks to look forward to this fall on Starbucks menu are:

🎃 Pumpkin Spiced Latte (Hot, Iced, Frappuccino)

🎃 Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

🎃 Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

🍎 Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai

🍎 Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Oatmilk Espresso

🍎 Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

☕ Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

☕ Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam

