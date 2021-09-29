One of the Shore’s most popular events returns this weekend: the Asbury Park Zombie Walk. This year’s edition will be the 13th.

The undead are asked to start assembling around 1 p.m.; the walk itself will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Unlike in past years, professional makeup artists will not be available, so zombies are asked to show up in costume and fully made up.

According to the event’s website, they will be posting do-it-yourself makeup tutorials on their Facebook page.

The walk begins at Convention Hall and proceeds south down the boardwalk before turning on Cookman Ave. and heading downtown. The parade of zombies ends in front of Johnny Mac’s, where the costume judging will take place.

According to the walk’s website: During the Walk, all participants are encouraged to remain in character as zombies, lurching, shambling, dragging limbs and communicating only in a zombie-like manner (such as grunting, groaning, moaning and slurred calls for “brains”.)

This year’s event will also feature a food drive; participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items. The walk is partnering with Move for Hunger with collection bins set up at the registration tables. They’re particularly asking for canned goods, peanut butter and rice.

I have attended the Zombie Walk several times in years past and it is quite the visual spectacle. Some of the costumes and makeup are so convincing that you will think the zombie shambling toward you actually will eat your brains if given the opportunity.

