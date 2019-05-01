LAKEWOOD — A man who is accused of striking a police officer during an undercover operation faces an attempted murder charge.

The Toms River police officer watched Brian Swain, 48, of Toms River take part in "drug activity" in the parking lot of Walgreen's on River Street on Tuesday afternoon, and followed him into neighboring Lakewood, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

When the officer attempted to stop Swain in the parking lot of the Seagull Square Mall on Route 9, Swain drove toward the officer and stopped, according to Billhimer. Swain accelerated again and struck the officer, throwing him onto the hood and into the windshield causing undisclosed injuries before driving off, the prosecutor said.

The officer was treated at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Swaim was eventually stopped by Toms River officers, the prosecutor said.

Scene in Lakewood where an undercover Toms RIver police officer was struck (The Lakewood Scoop)

Swain was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Two passengers the prosecutor says were in Swain's car also face charges. Emil Menching, 39, of Toms River, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle. The prosecutor said Menching was released.

A second passenger, Timothy Meseroll, was arrested on an active warrant out of municipal court. His age and residence were not disclosed by Billhimer.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5