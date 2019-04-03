ATM service tech robbed at gunpoint, cops say

MARLBORO — An ATM service technician was robbed at gunpoint at a Monmouth County ATM on Sunday night.

A masked man demanded cash from the machine at the Chase Bank on Route 9 North in Marlboro, in the parking lot of the Kohl's shopping center, around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The man stole "a significant amount of cash," Gramiccioni said without disclosing an exact amount.

Security video from adjacent businesses showed the man parking a black Mercedes SUV in a parking lot on the southbound side, then crossing Route 9 and entering the bank.

Security camera image of suspected ATM robber (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

The prosecutor released a sketch of the robber wearing a white hoodie and a bandanna across his nose and mouth.

Gramiccioni asked anyone with information about the incident to call his office at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police at 732-536-0100.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: