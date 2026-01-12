Four hours of craft beer. Lots and lots of wings. Throw in some live music. And I get to be back home by 9 p.m. wearing my pajamas?

Don’t tempt me with a good time!

It’s called Atlantic City Wing Fest 2026 and it’s coming to Golden Nugget in Atlantic City on Jan. 31. It runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. when South Jersey joints known for their amazing wings will compete for best wing bragging rights.

Chelsea 5 Gastropub will be defending its championship title against 21 other restaurants.

Wings Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

Atlantic City Wing Fest 2026

Among those challengers will be Holy City Publick House, Hooters of Atlantic City, South Jersey Smoke House, Tony Boloney’s, The Byrdcage, and more.

It’s an all-you-can-eat deal where you go around and sample different wing places until you decide your favorite then vote.

This all takes place in the Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom.

The Billy Walton Band performs and craft beers and cocktails will be available for purchase.

And yes, this is a 21+ event so leave the kids and picky eaters at home.

Tickets for the main 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. session are $55 and include unlimited wings, live music, giveaways, contests, and plenty of bragging rights by you voting and helping to crown your personal wing champ.

Early entry tickets are already sold out (because of course they are), which tells you everything you need to know about how popular this thing is.

Wings Photo by Jim Sosengphet on Unsplash loading...

Pro tip number 1: This event sells out every single year, so if you snag a ticket, congratulations—you’re officially a Wing Warrior.

Pro tip number 2: Bring stretchy pants.

You can purchase your tickets here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈