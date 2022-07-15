The Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival returns July 16-17 on the waterfront outside the Showboat.

The event is put on by the Vegan Local and according to their Facebook page, here is what the festival is all about:

The New Jersey VegFest has a mission to make New Jersey a more compassionate, healthier and happier place to live by bringing together vegan friendly foods, products and non-profits with people of the Garden State. We are committed to building a community across the state and bringing vegan pizza to every town.

According to the Asbury Park Press, co-founders Kendra Arnold and Marisa Sweeney have been putting on vegan events for eight years; the Vegan Local website says that there are events coming up at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Nov. and one in Asbury Park sometime in 2023.

There will be about 70 vendors on hand either Sat. or Sun. or both, with a ton of food options, like:

Vegan hot dogs

Vegan burgers

Vegan breakfast empanadas

El Salvadoran sweet plantains

Try some vegan fried chicken

Caribbean Roti bowl

Vegan sweet treats

Tickets are $20 per day or $30 for both days and can be purchased here.

