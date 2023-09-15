Atlantic City Restaurant Week: World-class food in NJ at great prices

It has been established that we in New Jersey love to eat and we love to eat out at some of the amazing restaurants that grace this fine state.

You have a great opportunity to do just that at the Atlantic City Restaurant Week beginning Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 6, 2023. I enjoy Restaurant Week because it gives me a chance to go back to some of my favorite restaurants that I haven’t been to since the pandemic. With prix-fixe meals at reasonable prices, I’m in.

The very reasonable offer of Restaurant Week in Atlantic City is that participating restaurants will be serving a 3-course prix-fixe lunch for $20.23 and a prix-fixe dinner for $40.23 not including your beverage, tax, and gratuity. There are quite a few Atlantic City restaurants participating, I counted 55 restaurants that will offer just lunch, just dinner, or both lunch and dinner. There are some of my favorite restaurants that are participating, they include:

The American Bar & Grill in the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Capriccio at Resorts Hotel

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar at Tropicana

Gordon Ramsey Pub & Grill in Harrah’s Resort

Ruths Chris Steak House at The Atlantic City Outlets The Walk

Smithville Inn in Smithville, NJ

Il Verdi at Tropicana

These restaurants are terrific. The choices on their prix-fixe menu look very inviting. I spent most of the day looking over all the menus and had to stop as I got hungry. Some have steak, seafood, pasta, burgers, and outstanding choices. This is a very economical way to enjoy some of the best food available in Atlantic City. It’s only for 6 days. Take advantage of this special opportunity.

For all the information including a list of all the participating restaurants and their menus go to www.atlanticcitynj.com/restaurantweek! Enjoy!

