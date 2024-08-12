NJ man faces cruelty charges in humane society dog tossing

🐶 An Atlantic City man was charged with animal cruelty

🐶 Video shows him tossing a dog over the fence of the Humane Society

🐶 He is accused of dumping three other dogs at the Humane Society in April

ATLANTIC CITY — A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty following a month-long investigation, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

On July 15, an investigation was launched after a man was seen on surveillance video tossing a dog over the chain-linked fence of the Humane Society of Atlantic County during the evening hours when staff was not available.

During the investigation, the department’s humane law enforcement officer determined that Jahlil McNeal, 23, of Atlantic City, arrived at the Humane Society, lifted the dog over his head, and dropped the animal into the humane society’s yard so hard, that the dog landed on its side.

The dog was also missing patches of fur.

It was later determined that McNeal was involved in a similar incident in April, where he dumped three other dogs at the Humane Society in a similar fashion.

On July 17, the Humane Society released a video via social media of the fourth dog being tossed over the fence.

“This is the 4th dog dumped over our fence by this individual in the middle of the night. He drives a black Cadillac sedan. She has very distinct scarring on her back,” the Humane Society wrote on its Facebook page.

McNeal was arrested during a traffic stop on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City, on Saturday, August 10.

He is charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, four counts of failure to provide care to animals, two counts of theft of services, and witness tampering, police said.

McNeal is currently in the Atlantic County Jail.

The Humane Society praised the efforts of the police department and gave an update on the last dog that was dumped in their yard.

“Remember the case where a man threw a dog over our fence recently? The dog is now living in a huge home in Texas with a wonderful family and the guy that abandoned her and 3 others is now in jail. Huge thank you to ACPD and the ACPO for taking these cases seriously,” the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.

