ATLANTIC CITY — A juvenile has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with a stabbing that took the life of another city teenager.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Atlantic City officers were dispatched to Caspian Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday and located a 16-year-old male in an apartment with what appeared to be at least one stab wound to the chest area.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Another 16-year-old male, identified by officials as T.C., was charged in connection with the homicide. The teen was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666, or submit a tip using this link.

T.C. is currently detained at a juvenile detention center.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)