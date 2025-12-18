HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. was acquitted on Thursday of endangering and abusing his teenage daughter.

Prosecutors accused Small of hitting and emotionally abusing the girl when she was 15 to 16 years old, at least once to the point of unconsciousness.

Just weeks before the trial began, Small was re-elected to a new four-year term in the Democratic stronghold, posting a 24-percentage-point win over his Republican challenger. (See statewide election results here.)

Trial ends after emotional testimony from mayor’s daughter

The jury’s verdict comes after a week of testimony in which Small’s now 17-year-old daughter testified about multiple incidents in which she said her father had abused her, telling jurors that he had beaten and punched her and struck her with a broom. Small, meanwhile, took the stand to deny any abuse, insisting he is a loving father.

His wife, La’Quetta Small — who is the seaside gambling resort town’s schools superintendent — is also charged with abusing their daughter and will stand trial separately.

Mayor claims city itself was “on trial”

Outside the court in Mays Landing on Thursday afternoon, Small told reporters the verdict was a “win for everyone,” saying the entire city of Atlantic City was on trial.

“I’m not an abusive man, I never have and I never will,” he said. “I demonstrated patience with my daughter.”

Prosecutors alleged attempts to influence daughter’s account

Prosecutors accused Marty Small of asking their daughter to recant claims she made to law enforcement officials that he abused her. Small, 51, asked the girl to do him a favor and “twist up” the story she told police about being abused, according to prosecutors.

He was also accused of asking his daughter to claim that a head injury she sustained in January 2024 was from tripping and falling in her bedroom.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker