Atlantic City man gunned down woman, 32, in dispute — prosecutor

ATLANTIC CITY — A 69-year-old man has been accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old woman following a neighborhood dispute, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner announced Sunday.

Maximo Santiago, a city resident, was charged with first degree murder as well as three counts of weapons possession, Tyner said.

Atlantic City Police received a 911 call Saturday just before 11:30 a.m. and officers responding to 1507 Belfield Avenue found Marketa Thorpe with a gunshot wound to her torso.

Thorpe was pronounced dead at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Division. An autopsy confirmed her manner of death as homicide, according to the prosecutor's office.

Santiago was taken to the Atlantic County jail, pending a detention hearing.