The 3rd annual NorStep 420 Fest will be coming to the Orange Loop Amphitheater 120 South New York Avenue in Atlantic City on Thursday, April 20.

There will be bands playing, arts, games, contests, and over 50 vendors who will be giving out samples according to Norstep founder and sole proprietor Steven Weiss — who filled me in on the history of the event through Facebook.

In 2021, we were on the field known as Bourre Beach in Atlantic City, where CBD and Hemp vendors, along with cannabis accessories, were the focus of the event while consumers celebrated the legalization of recreational cannabis with cannabis consumption areas. Along with them were a host of vendors selling all sorts of wares. Attendance was just about 500 for this inaugural event. 2022 saw growth as the entertainment took over both stages of Atlantic City's most exciting venue, Bourre AC, while all the vendors set up in the spacious lot adjacent to Bourre Beach. Famed funk band and off-day project of George Clinton's legendary backup band, Pfunk, the 420 Funk Mob headlined this fest that saw over 750 people in attendance.

What can we expect this year?

This is a fledgling market, and getting the logistics right is a priority as we are poised to lead the way into the Cannabis Lifestyle Events industry. There will be between 50 and 70 vendors at the event in a space of 50,000 square feet. There will be 4 stages, 2 set up with bands, 1 for a dance area, and 1 for speakers. With a focus on education and fun, we will have speakers and literature to guide festival goers through the processes of expungement, licenses and medical cards; plus, many others. There will be cannabis-related games and contests such as a joint rolling contest and others all with the goal of sharing cannabis-related products with the festival attendees.

Will there be free samples? Is that legal?

Free bud is definitely a major theme of this. The law allows for a no-strings-attached approach to giving out cannabis. I'm hoping by this time next year we can openly sell recreational cannabis outside the 4 walls of a licensed business, and that my company is leading the way in Atlantic City.

For tickets to the 2023 420 Fest, click here.

