Atlantic City cop charged with shoplifting groceries from Walmart

Walmart in Egg Harbor Township (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ)

An Atlantic City police officer is due in court on Thursday on a charge that he shoplifted groceries at the Walmart store in Egg Harbor Township.

Officer Victor Tweedle failed to ring up $55.54 worth of food on March 22  at the self-checkout, according to the Press of Atlantic City. An employee call to police led to Tweedle's arrest, the Press reported.

"We are aware of the charges that have been filed against Officer Victor Tweedle," Atlantic City police spokesman Kevin Fair told New Jersey 101.5. "Officer Tweedle is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the charges and the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation that has been initiated in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office."

Records show that  Tweedle earns an annual salary of $91,932 and has been in the Police and Firemen's Retirement System since 2013. According to a 2013 Press of Atlantic City story, Tweedle graduated from the Camden County Police Academy.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work?

Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.

Damage from Thunderstorm 3/28/21

A strong line of thunderstorms that moved across New Jersey on Sunday evening ripped parts of a roof off a hotel on the Jersey Shore and a factory in Trenton.
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County, Crime, Egg Harbor Township
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top