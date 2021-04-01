Atlantic City cop charged with shoplifting groceries from Walmart

An Atlantic City police officer is due in court on Thursday on a charge that he shoplifted groceries at the Walmart store in Egg Harbor Township.

Officer Victor Tweedle failed to ring up $55.54 worth of food on March 22 at the self-checkout, according to the Press of Atlantic City. An employee call to police led to Tweedle's arrest, the Press reported.

"We are aware of the charges that have been filed against Officer Victor Tweedle," Atlantic City police spokesman Kevin Fair told New Jersey 101.5. "Officer Tweedle is on administrative duty pending the outcome of the charges and the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation that has been initiated in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office."

Records show that Tweedle earns an annual salary of $91,932 and has been in the Police and Firemen's Retirement System since 2013. According to a 2013 Press of Atlantic City story, Tweedle graduated from the Camden County Police Academy.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Marijuana legal in NJ: How do the laws work? Answers to common questions about legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey and rules about underage use of weed.