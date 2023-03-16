Atlantic City, NJ competition: Casino in PA gets OK for hotel, spa

🎲 A long-time expansion planned at a PA casino has been greenlit

🎲 Parx will add a hotel & spa, adding pressure to similar AC facilities

🎲 A lack of adjacent guest options has been a disadvantage amid casino competition

Atlantic City faces more competition out of Pennsylvania, as Parx Casino has received the green light to finally build an adjacent hotel and spa facility.

The property along Street Road would also include a banquet hall space, according to plans approved by the Bensalem Township Council on Monday, as reported by Burlington County Times.

When completed, the Parx Casino Hotel would offer 300 guest rooms and a 14,000-square-foot banquet and conference space, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

As of spring 2023, the closest hotel in the Bensalem area was about a third of a mile away from the casino.

The 13-story Parx hotel would also include a spa and fitness center, according to the reports, though there were no immediate details as to specific amenities.

