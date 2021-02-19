Atlantic City Boat Show canceled, with hopes to return in 2022

Another event has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The Atlantic City Boat Show has been called off for this year. Officially known as the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, it had originally been scheduled for this month, then moved to April and now, finally canceled.

From the show’s website:

The health and safety of everyone involved in producing, attending and exhibiting at our shows is of utmost importance. Following a thorough analysis of the local market and our safety-first principles, we have decided to cancel this year’s Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, which was originally postponed to April 7-11, 2021. We hope to see you in 2022, when we return to the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The annual show is a mecca for boating enthusiasts from all over the Northeast, and is one of AC’s stronger draws (we typically give away tickets every year and they are very popular). Frank Hugelmeyer, the president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association, the company that puts on the show, said in a release, "The decision to cancel the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show is the result of our continued due diligence to ensure a safe, successful, and high-quality experience with health and safety top of mind for everyone involved.”

The NMMA hopes to resume its boat show calendar in September, but no firm date has been set for the 2022 AC Boat Show.

The Atlantic City Convention Center, where the show was to be held, is currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

