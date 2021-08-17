Atlantic City Air Show is Wednesday, but you can also go Tuesday

Pro tip: If you want to see the Atlantic City Air Show this week, go today, Tuesday, when they practice.

You'll avoid all of the traffic and crowds, and basically see the same show and then some.

There are rooftop venues where you can watch the action, and hotel packages to accommodate those who have too far of a drive to make it a day trip.

It's an annual tradition that draws thousands of visitors and sky watcher from up and down the east coast.

The prime spot is right in front of Boardwalk Hall where most of the action happens. You can get a great view from just about anywhere on the boardwalk and beach. It's important to remember that Atlantic City is one of the few towns along the Jersey Shore where the beaches are free, so bring a beach chair and enjoy.

Locals and those who know, the day before (that would be today) is the best way to avoid the crowds and traffic. Between 300,000 and 400,000 people are expected to be there to watch the show.

Practice day is their chance to work out any kinks before the big show. It's one giant rehearsal that's as good as the show itself.

This year the show is called "A Salute To Those Who Serve," and healthcare workers will be recognized.

The start time on Wednesday is roughly 11:30am and the same scheduled will be around 11am. The U.S. Airforce Thunderbirds are the main attraction, and they never disappoint!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.