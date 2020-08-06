The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, NJ have been trying to stay open for the last few months in defiance of Governor Murphy's executive orders. They claim they have had 15,546 visits since reopening with no cases of coronavirus by practicing safety measures outlined by the government for other businesses. That doesn't seem to matter to the governor. They dared to try and make a living during his shutdown and he wants them to pay the price. They face $10K a day fines for each day they've been opened and a possible six month term in jail. They face court appearances this week and next.

Their contention is that gyms help keep people healthy and with the regulations being intended for public health, why shouldn't they be allowed to operate? They are currently selling fitness products and gym swag with their logo to keep their doors opened, until the gestapo boarded their business up last week. Well, with liquor stores, convenient stores and abortion clinics being allowed to operate under the current rules, why don't they just offer lottery tickets and beer where they sell they health supplements and have a portion of the gym in the back where abortions can be performed and they can remain open. If that sounds ridiculous to you, then you might be able to understand how ridiculous their persecution is to the rest of us.

