‘At risk’ woman missing for weeks, community awaits word if body found is hers

MIDDLETOWN — Community members are awaiting confirmation of the identity of a person found dead, floating in the waters of Shadow Lake Thursday — as a woman considered "at risk" remains missing from the area.

While some members of community groups have suggested online the missing person and the deceased are one and the same, township officials haven't issued any statement saying they are. The Middletown Township Police Department's public information officer wasn't available for comment Sunday, and a person picking up the phone said he wasn't aware of any public statement including an ID. Middletown Mayor Tony Perry hasn't yet returned a message left Sunday seeking more information.

Police said previously that on Thursday, at about 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a body floating in the water, discovered by people fishing there. The body was removed with help from the Brevent Fire Company.

At the time of the statement, the identity of the deceased remained undetermined, pending the conclusion of the Medical Examiner’s investigation, police said.

The lake had previously been the focus of what police called a "large-scale" search by their officers and other agencies for Mary Silengo, 62, who resides in the Shadow Lake Village community.

"Despite the close proximity of the two incidents, the missing person investigation is still active and anyone with information about Ms. Silengo is asked to contact Det. Keith Hirschbein at (732) 615-2120," police said in their statement.

Mary Silengo, 62, was last seen about 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 at her Concord Court house in Shadow Lake Village, a 55-and-older community near the Navesink River, Middletown police previously said. She did not have her vehicle, cell phone or the medication she takes for a mental illness, police said.

Silengo is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 121 pounds, with blond/gray hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a bright pink pajama top, gray sweatpants, a dark jacket and black boots. She also may have been wearing a denim jacket and dark shoes.

— Includes previous reporting by Dan Alexander