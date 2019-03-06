Ask Sen. President Sweeney anything — Thursday at 7 p.m.

Senate President Steve Sweeney joins New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott Thursday night for an hour of your questions about the issues facing New Jersey.

In the tradition of New Jersey 101.5's long-running " Ask the Governor " series, "An Evening with Senate President Steve Sweeney" gives residents the chance to ask one of the state's highest-ranking officials their questions — about policy, politics or their day-to-day struggles with government. It's a chance to cut through the bureaucracy and get immediate answers.

It's also a chance to hear Sweeney's response to Gov. Phil Murphy's latest budget proposal -- a more moderate plan than the one that put Sweeney and Murphy at odds for months last year. Murphy still wants to raise taxes on millionares -- a sticking point for the two last year.

We'll be taking your questions starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. To listen and get your own questions heard:

