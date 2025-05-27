A one-of-a-kind exotic feel to Borgata’s new Asian gaming space
I have a childish confession. When I read about a new gaming space opening at Borgata in Atlantic City, I had the urge to go and imagine I was James Bond in an exotic location. An exotic Asian location.
It’s a newly introduced 51-table gaming area inside the casino that is meticulously designed as if you were lost in the heart of Asia. They have dealers working this space who can speak Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese. It’s 25,000 square feet of being immersed in another world, and I’m here for it.
You’ll find bold red and gold colors with an interior dreamed of by KNA Design. They’ve opened an Asian restaurant called Noodles whose entrance is appointed with antique jars from the Qing Dynasty.
You’ll find a redesigned bar in the middle of the gaming floor where you can explore handcrafted and Asian-inspired cocktails like a Lychee Kiss or a Luminous Lemonade.
“From lucky colors and patterns, symbolic imagery for good fortune and refined woodworking and craftsmanship, our design team took every element into consideration in delivering on the splendor our guests have come to expect,” said Niklas Rytterstrom, president & COO of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. “With these best-in-class offerings and amenities, we are once again redefining the pinnacle of high-end gaming in Atlantic City.”
Oh, I am so much more than curious. I want to get there this summer. I only wish I spoke even a little Vietnamese or Chinese, or Korean. But I can still quietly hum the Bond theme song.
