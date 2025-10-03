Asbury Park knows how to throw a party, and true to form, there is a big party happening on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, starting at 1 p.m.

The Asbury Park Whiskey and Spirits Festival will be serving up tastings of over one hundred spirits.

Whiskey Photo by Inspo on Unsplash loading...

What is on the menu?

From Scotland, there will be whiskey tastings of Loch Lomond Scotch, whiskeys from Ireland, bourbons and ryes from Tennessee and Canada, Paprocki Whiskey from Poland, El Mexicano Tequilla from Mexico, and craft breweries from all over. You will taste different vodkas, gins, and many more.

Gallo Winery will be bringing their signature wines for tasting as well. This is only a small portion of the considerable number of purveyors that will be at the festival.

You will get a souvenir tasting glass as you enter the festival.

Do not let the name Whiskey Festival scare you, there will be a sizable number of other spirits to enjoy.

Whiskey Photo by Timothy James on Unsplash loading...

It would not be a festival without food and activities

On the great lawn during the festival, enjoy games including cornhole, live music, and food! Over twelve food trucks will be available to help you satisfy that hunger.

You will learn the history of the enjoyable spirits provided

Not only will the festival provide you with enjoyable spirits, but you will also learn the background and history of the purveyor’s product. Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to knowing your spirits. This is a great festival, enjoy.

Whiskey Photo by Tu Ngoc Minh on Unsplash loading...

Special Note:

This is a festival for adults only; you must be 21 and have a picture ID to enter. No backpacks allowed and no outside food or drink will be permitted. No children, infants, toddlers, strollers, or pets will be admitted.

Here is more information and to buy tickets: The Asbury Park Whiskey and Spirits Festival