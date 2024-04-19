Asbury Park music venue plays again after closing in November

I wrote about the closing of the House of Independence in Asbury Park back in November when it closed due to severe flood damage that occurred in September 2023 from Wesley Lake.

The damage at the House of Independence was extensive, estimated at over $500,000. Too much for the owners of the House of Independence to absorb.

The tough decision to close because of the flood damage was reached and announced at the end of November. When the announcement to close was publicized, it was inferred that the closing would be permanent.

Not so fast. Enter the people at Concert Crave who are music promoters in music genres that reach across the board.

Concert Crave is no stranger to promoting music acts here in New Jersey, including previous shows at the House of Independence, the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, and the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair.

Concert Crave has quietly but happily rejuvenated the flood damaged space and will be opening with a full music calendar starting in June. In fact, my friends Remember Jones will be playing late June 2024 at the newly renovated venue.

In looking at the schedule, you will have country, reggae, rock 'n' roll, even show tunes that will grace the House of Independence. That is great. There is so much diversity in Central Jersey and Asbury Park that the venue can accommodate the different music tastes.

Make no mistake, the House of Independence is a music venue with excellent acoustics and sight lines. I am excited to see the new construction of the space and look forward to seeing some of my favorite artists perform.

