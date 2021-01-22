Asbury Park hires its first female firefighter

It’s no secret that Asbury Park has been a leader in progressive values and diversity since its a rebirth some 20 years ago. Asbury Park has proven that it cannot only be reborn but also reinvented. With its beautiful thriving downtown, its embrace of technology in governance, welcoming attitude and diverse culture, It’s no wonder that Asbury Park has become such a popular place to live.

Now, in light of Asbury Park’s desire to be a champion of inclusivity, it has announced the hiring of its first female fire fighter. Nicole Golden has worked hard and is poised to be a great fire fighter. A Rutgers University graduate, she has a Bachelor of Science degree and now attends their School of Management and Labor Relations where she is pursuing a Masters in Labor Relations. She’s already a certified New Jersey fire inspector as well as a Department of Health emergency medical technician.

Golden, who is currently enrolled in the Monmouth County Fire Academy, is an example of a powerful woman who knows no boundaries. I’m sure she is going to be a tremendous asset to the Asbury Park Fire Department and that they’re lucky to have her. If you happen to spot Nicole on Cookman Avenue this spring and/or summer, make sure to congratulate her. With all of her hard work, commitment and dedication, she deserves it

