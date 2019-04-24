As she cries about kids, Christie aide gets sent to prison

Bridget Anne Kelly, center, the former Deputy Chief of Staff for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, walks with her lawyer Michael Critchley, right, and an associate while arriving at the Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Courthouse for a re-sentencing hearing, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Kelly was convicted in 2016 in the alleged plot to cause traffic jams to punish a mayor for not endorsing Christie's re-election bid. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEWARK — Former Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff was resentenced to 13 months for her role in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton sentenced Bridget Kelly in federal court Wednesday in Newark.

Kelly cried as she asked the judge to consider the impact of imprisonment on her children.

Kelly and co-defendant Bill Baroni were convicted in 2016 in what prosecutors and a co-conspirator say was a plot to cause traffic jams near the bridge to punish a mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie's reelection.

It was Kelly who sent an email to political operative David Wildstein that said "time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."

In an interview with NorthJersey.com columnist Mike Kelly published Wednesday, she describes herself as "the lowest-hanging fruit" who was scapegoated by Christie and that other officials in the administration knew about the plot.

Christie has insisted that he knew nothing of the plot and said last week that he "will never understand it" and that “I still believe, absolutely believe we don’t know the real story.”

A federal appeals court last fall tossed some of the counts against Kelly and Baroni but upheld the most serious ones.

Baroni had his sentence reduced from 24 months to 18 months in February and has begun serving his term.

Kelly was initially sentenced to 18 months.

