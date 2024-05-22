As hot chicken trend spices up NJ here’s when a new one opens

I can’t think of a food trend I’ve felt less invited to. The hot chicken phenomenon that has overtaken New Jersey and caused lines out doors is something I wish I had a front row seat to.

Unfortunately I’m one of those people cursed with taste buds that don’t handle spice well. I like it in small amounts. But mild to me is probably Dave’s Insanity Sauce to most. Remember the 90s group Spice Girls? Ginger Spice, Posh Spice, etc.? I would have been Wimpy Spice.

If you’re like most people though you’re loving hot chicken. It seems new ones are popping up faster than bad ideas out of Trenton. Erin Vogt recently did a rundown of Garden State places.

Even Nashville-style hot chicken has been played with. Example: Four years ago a place that did Pakistani-style Nashville hot chicken opened in Chatham, New Jersey. It’s called Namkeen Hot Chicken. Last year they opened two more locations, one in Brooklyn and another in New Jersey in Metuchen.

There’s been a much talked about third New Jersey location coming to Parsippany and we finally know when they are having their opening. The Namkeen Hot Chicken planned for the Lake Hiawatha section of town announced they’re opening the weekend of August 23. You’ll find them at 9 North Beverwyck Rd.

We’re so thrilled to bring Namkeen to the Parsippany community,” Rabeea Chaudhri, a co-owner, told nj.com. “We have people that are constantly inquiring about a Namkeen location near them and it’s such an amazing feeling to be able to grow and serve our customers in different regions.

Like most locations except for Metuchen it won’t be dine-in, but they will offer counter service daily from noon until 11 p.m.. If you want a slightly different hot chicken experience they offer Pakistani-inspired hot chicken twists, dhamaka fries, chicken tikka mac and cheese as well as the usual chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders, etc..

Spice lovers, tell your tastebuds to buckle up.

