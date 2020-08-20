During the Democratic National Convention Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen became part of it. His anthem "The Rising" was used effectively when paired with a video showing the nation’s divide and chaos during the Trump years. This song was originally penned with the firefighters on 9/11 in mind. It was the title track of Springsteen’s 2002 album. But the Biden campaign definitely made it work. Esquire recently ran a piece on why it could be doomed to become as ineffective as Hillary Clinton’s use of "Fight Song."

So if what they need is variety then variety they shall get. What would be a good campaign song for Joe Biden as part of his musical arsenal? Here are some suggestions.

"Touch Me" by The Doors

Biden’s people will tell you Tara Reade is a discredited accuser (which I actually agree with) but Biden does seem to have a habit of being let’s say touchy feely. Hey, if they’re going to chalk that up to his being a people person then embrace it! This Door’s classic should work.

"I Want You To Want Me" by Cheap Trick

Let’s face it. Biden is a guy who likes being liked. I could “totes magotes” see him starring in I Love You Man 8 when they’d all be in a retirement home eager for friendship.

"Old Man" by Neil Young

Love lost, such a cost,

Give me things

that don't get lost.

Like a coin that won't get tossed

Rolling home to you.

Joe Biden has suffered a lot of personal loss, something those who love him say has shaped his moral character, and these words could certainly speak to that. Okay, and the fact that he would be assuming office at 78 years old makes it pretty apt too.

"Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’" by Journey

Back to that touchy feely thing. See title.

"One Week" by Barenaked Ladies

Joe Biden is known for, at times, falling into the realms of gibberish when he speaks. He gets a bit confused. So what better song than this to rep him. Hell I’ve never understood what this nonsense was about. Can’t you see him asked in a cabinet meeting what to do about a conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and he answers, “Gonna make a break and take a fake I'd like a stinkin, achin shake I like vanilla, it’s the finest of the flavors gotta see the show, cause then you'll know the vertigo is gonna grow cause it's so dangerous, you’ll have to sign a waiver.”

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.