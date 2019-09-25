Artie Lange at NJ 101.5 Wednesday night with Trev: How to listen

The first time Artie Lange visited our studio and came on my show, he announced that he was entering rehab. Tonight. Wednesday night, Artie makes his first post-rehab appearance clean and sober.

The Union native and Hoboken resident tweeted the announcement this morning as part of his "Movie Quote Of the Day," which by the way are spot on and really great!

Like many of you, I've been rooting and praying for Artie all through his ordeal and rehab and it's so great to see him like this. He's like a new man! I for one can't wait for tonight!

Artie Lange is studio tonight at 8 p.m. with me, Steve Trevelise, on New Jersey 101.5! Listen live here on NJ1015.com or tune in to 101.5 on your radio.

See Artie telling Steve in 2018 he's heading into rehab: