Arrest made over hate vandalism in Jackson — 2nd Jewish business also hit

JACKSON — Police have charged a woman and want to speak to another person about bigoted graffiti that was spray-painted at a Jewish-owned business on Friday night.

It was one of two anti-Semitic vandalism incidents in the region within a week, although investigators have not said whether the same people are behind both.

A swastika was spray-painted on a fence that surrounds a garbage container on the property of B&B Tent and Party Rentals on Progress Place in Jackson in a remote wooded area near Route 195. "White power" was also painted on the side of a trailer on the property.

A surveillance photo posted by The Lakewood Scoop of the Friday night incident shows a woman in a black sedan on the property the night of the incident. She can be seen going behind the trailer that was vandalized.

Jackson police identified the driver of the car as township resident Virginia Mailloux, 40, who was arrested at her home on Thursday. She was charged with misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief, trespassing and bias intimidation in connection with the incident and released pending a court appearance.

Investigators said they found spray-painted markings at the residence using paint that was similar to that used for the vandalism at the business. They said the vehicle also had similar paint splatter. The vehicle was impounded and police intend to file forfeiture proceedings in order to take ownership of.

Police said they are looking to speak with a second person seen in the video, which did not capture a clear view of their face.

Police did not say if there was a connection to a second incident at a Jewish-owned business near Best Buy on Route 9 in Howell this week. A dumpster, utility pole and a recycling can on the property were vandalized with swastikas. according to photos posted by The Lakewood Scoop.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on his Twitter account that he was "appalled" at the latest incident promised to "hold those behind this responsible and rise above this hate."

The Anti Defamation League of New York/New Jersey said it is trying to learn more about the incident from law enforcement.

Swastika spray painted on a utility pole at a Howell business. (Lakewood Scoop)

