PLAINFIELD — A city resident has been arrested and charged with killing a delivery driver while that man was on the job Wednesday, according to prosecutors.

A release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on Friday said that Quahif Lane, 26, of Plainfield was taken into custody without incident Thursday, and now faces first-degree homicide and second-degree weapons charges.

Video evidence taken from near Garfield Avenue seemed to suggest that Lane confronted Jamar S. Harris, 36, of Newark as Harris was making a delivery.

Harris was found by police, suffering from a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lane could face life in prison if convicted. He was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Friday.

Authorities are still seeking further information, and can be reached in the prosecutor's office at 908-451-1873 or 908-341-5416, or Plainfield Police at 732-620-2209.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

