Delivery driver shot dead in Plainfield, NJ, prosecutors say
PLAINFIELD — An on-duty delivery truck driver was fatally shot in broad daylight Wednesday and his killer has yet to be identified, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.
According to a release from the prosecutor's office, Jamar S. Harris, 36, of Newark was found dead on the 200 block of Garfield Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-451-1873 or 908-341-5416, or Plainfield Police at 732-620-2209.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Union County Crime Stoppers at uctip.org or by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477).
A tip made to Crime Stoppers that results in an indictment and conviction could be worth up to a $10,000 reward, according to the release.
Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.