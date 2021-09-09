PLAINFIELD — An on-duty delivery truck driver was fatally shot in broad daylight Wednesday and his killer has yet to be identified, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

According to a release from the prosecutor's office, Jamar S. Harris, 36, of Newark was found dead on the 200 block of Garfield Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-451-1873 or 908-341-5416, or Plainfield Police at 732-620-2209.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Union County Crime Stoppers at uctip.org or by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477).

A tip made to Crime Stoppers that results in an indictment and conviction could be worth up to a $10,000 reward, according to the release.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.