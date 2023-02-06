Are you a New Jersey car prepper? It’s time you become one

It's time to start thinking about how you would survive if your car was stuck, not working, or if you were in a line of impossible traffic caused by an accident or weather event.

Two incidents shaped my careful preparation for our vehicles.

The first was a snowstorm where it took me more than six hours to get home from the office.

Huge Snow Storm Slams Into Mid Atlantic States Getty Images loading...

The second was when I was behind a car that flipped over on the Merritt Parkway. Thankfully another driver pulled over with me and had a knife to cut the driver out of her seatbelt as smoke billowed out of the vehicle. So I stocked my cars with two items. A small fire extinguisher and a knife.

Over the past few years, we watched as motorists got stuck for hours on end in some cases nearly 24 hours, remember a year ago when 95 was shut down in Virginia? So I went out and bought coast guard approved water with a 10-year shelf life plus protein bars and kept them in the car.

Then I watched the circus of the US nearly non-response to the Chinese "spy" balloon.

Some experts warned that the incident was a wake-up call for the possibility of hostilities, others speculated about the potential of a balloon delivering an EMP attack on our country which would effectively shut down all power, including your car.

It occurred to us that there's always a real possibility of being stranded in our car and having to make a long trek back home.

So, we're adding to the prepper box in the cars. Space blankets, gloves, matches, and a small backpack to carry water and food.

Seem crazy? Not as crazy as the Biden Administration allowing a Chinese balloon to move throughout the US over our military bases.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

